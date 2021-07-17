Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the RCCG, has finally sent a condolence letter to the family of the late T.B. Joshua, SCOAN founder

In the letter which was sent to TB Joshua's wife, Adeboye prayed that God will uphold the bereaved family and the church

Prophet T.B. Joshua who died at the age of 57 was buried in Lagos on Friday, July 9, with dignitaries in attendance

Redemption Camp, Ogun state - Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has condoled with the family of the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T.B. Joshua.

Adeboye’s condolence was contained in a letter he personally signed to the wife of the late popular televangelist, Evelyn, dated Saturday, June 17, The Nation reported.

Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the RCCG, has condoled with the family of the late TB Joshua, founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The pastor passed away on Saturday, June 5 at the age of 57. He was on Friday, July 9, buried in the presence of family members, dignitaries and loved ones.

However, some prominent pastors in the country, including Adeboye, were absent, drawing condemnations from Nigerians.

Adeboye's condolence letter

Pastor Adeboye's letter read:

“We want to join millions of people across the globe to register our condolence with you on the passing of your husband, Temitope Joshua.

“We take solace in the lord, believing that we shall meet again at the feet of our Lord Jesus, on the resurrection morning.”

The respected cleric prayed for the family that Prophet T.B. Joshua left behind, The Cable also reported.

He said:

“We, therefore, pray for you, your children and the entire church that, the Lord will uphold all of you and such untimely death shall cease in our midst in Jesus Mighty name.”

How TB Joshua gave me money after my election victory - Akeredolu

Meanwhile, the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that Prophet TB Joshua gave him some money after he won the state governorship election.

Akeredolu made the disclosure on Friday, July 9, at the Synagogue Church in the Ikotun area of Lagos state at the funeral service of Joshua who is an indigene of Ondo state.

He, however, stopped short of disclosing the actual amount of money he received from the late cleric.

