Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing said she doesn't give what she can't take that is why it looked like she likes fighting online

She also explained her controversial encounters with Bobrisky, TAMPAN leaders and how she can't use fame to feed her family

The actress further revealed that she likes private life and she does not follow her husband on Instagram because of her touchy brain and avoiding online in-laws

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo revealed how she go about her personal life in private and only come online to catch cruise.

When asked why she always fight on Instagram, she noted that people like to give what they cannot collect.

Nkechi Blessing reveals why she and her husband do'nt follow each other on Instagram Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

"The thing is these people are miserable, they just come at you and you don't give out what you can't take.

you can't tell me I'm stupid and I will look at you and smile, I'm going to hit you back straight up, let me shock you, I and my man are not following each other on Instagram and I like it that way, because me, my brain dey touch we fit get small issue on WhatsApp where we talk everyday, I will come on Instagram and unfollow you.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Boom blogs will pick it, they've broken up. One break up rumour in your relationship will lead to several break ups".

She further advised couples to share happy moments alone on Instagram:

"I got married and nobody knew about it, don't let your relationship be about the gram, you can show happy moments, if it's sad moment don't show, keep going, once you settle come back and still show that happy moment.

Because when these bloggers have a clue that you are having issues, they carry it, you know anything from Nkechi is like a wildfire it will go everywhere.

The first time I got on the news I made good use of it and made a vow that I will be relevant, I don't do these things to get attention". I'm a public figure with private lifestyle.

On her encounter with Bobrisky, she said,

"Bobrisky wanted a fight since 2019 and I've been avoiding him with all the strength in me because when I consider somebody my friend, I will not come on social media to bring that person down, I will lose so many other friends."

She further blasted TAMPAN and its elders over her suspension,

TAMPAN people will tell you with their full chest that if you don't sleep with them you won't get a particular role.

My suspension is like a blessing because I have been looking for a way to leave because it has not been favouring me.

What they did was a pure blacklisting. I can't be a broke celebrity I can't use fame to feed my family take away the fame and give me money.

Fans reaction:

adunni_ola_:

"NBS is such a vibe….. she dey catch cruise forget !!!!!…. I love her energy 100% !!!!!".

ihechiopara:

"looks so good ! Why did i just get a soft spot for her?"

ogamaestro:

"Ọmọ, na dis interview gan gan fit make me subscribe finally. What!!!!!!! See cruise madam. Didn't know who she was though"

speaking.pen:

"I love the “public figure with a private lifestyle”

Nkechi Blessing gives relationship advise

Legit.ng had earlier reported that, Nkechi Blessing advised ladies on how to take their relationships as the people that are advising them might be the one lurking to take their man.

She further hinted that, God is the only third party in her marriage and she doesn't allow third party to poke nose into her home affairs.

Adding that most Instagram motivational speakers are facing worst situations in their own marriages.

Source: Legit Nigeria