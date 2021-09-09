Actress Tonto Dikeh celebrated her mother after 32 years of her demise, in a relatively similar photo of herself, she opines that they don't look too much alike

She did a detailed facial attributes comparison of herself and her late mum and came to a conclusion that she didn't see any resemblance

She also hinted that she didn't get to grow with her mum but she heard a reasonable amount of kind words about her

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has said she didn't see any obvious resemblance between herself and her mum who dies 32 years ago.

Tonto Dikeh said she didn't se too much resemblance and wants fans to judge Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

She posted her mother's picture sighting some obvious difference and similarities for fans to be the judge, she captioned it as.

"Am the only one who don’t see any resemblance.

My nose is small her nose is

Yes I see our Rabbit teeth,I admit

Her eyes are sexily Lazy mine Are big

My face oval, Hers oval and round at the same time..

y’all am done …

Love you mama "

She further shared some attributes and kind words about her late mum.

"The little I heard about her, she was a woman who lived her life on her own terms and graciously..

She was kind and tough at the same time, Her husband would say A quite Pitbull".

Fans reactions

izibili_beauty:

"U are her photocopy".

estherene:

"Teee you are mummy’s carbon copy. Continue to rest mummy".

under8kstore:

"The eyes ,nose and mouth are the same with yours."

olisehkelvin:

"Love you with all my heart o won't play with your love ooooooooo biko marry me".

i_am_hoyintemidamola:

"Too much resemblance".

weightloss_abuja:

"At first glance I thought it was you".

