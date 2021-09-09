Tonto Dikeh Says She Does Not See Any Resemblance, Highlights Difference Between Her And Mom
- Actress Tonto Dikeh celebrated her mother after 32 years of her demise, in a relatively similar photo of herself, she opines that they don't look too much alike
- She did a detailed facial attributes comparison of herself and her late mum and came to a conclusion that she didn't see any resemblance
- She also hinted that she didn't get to grow with her mum but she heard a reasonable amount of kind words about her
Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has said she didn't see any obvious resemblance between herself and her mum who dies 32 years ago.
She posted her mother's picture sighting some obvious difference and similarities for fans to be the judge, she captioned it as.
"Am the only one who don’t see any resemblance.
Tonto Dikeh digs up old photo of lookalike mum who died 32 years ago as she marks her death anniversary
My nose is small her nose is
Yes I see our Rabbit teeth,I admit
Her eyes are sexily Lazy mine Are big
My face oval, Hers oval and round at the same time..
y’all am done …
Love you mama "
She further shared some attributes and kind words about her late mum.
"The little I heard about her, she was a woman who lived her life on her own terms and graciously..
She was kind and tough at the same time, Her husband would say A quite Pitbull".
Fans reactions
izibili_beauty:
"U are her photocopy".
estherene:
"Teee you are mummy’s carbon copy. Continue to rest mummy".
under8kstore:
"The eyes ,nose and mouth are the same with yours."
olisehkelvin:
"Love you with all my heart o won't play with your love ooooooooo biko marry me".
i_am_hoyintemidamola:
"Too much resemblance".
weightloss_abuja:
"At first glance I thought it was you".
Tonto Dikeh pays tribute to mum who died 32 years ago
Amid the ongoing controversy with her ex-lover, Kpokpogri, Tonto Dikeh has not let the issue blind her love for her deceased mother who died 32 years ago.
She posted a beautiful picture of what looked exactly like her in an old-school photoshoot but it was her mum who she never grew up to know.
She accompanied the picture with some kind words for the dead.
Source: Legit