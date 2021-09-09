Caroline Hutchings has taken to her social media page to let Nigerians know about the latest event in her life

The actress said she is no longer in the entertainment industry and has now moved into the business world

Caroline then thanked Nigerians for their support over the year and also Nollywood for giving her the chance to express her talents

Former entertainer Caroline Hutchings has changed her career path and she wants to be addressed accordingly. The beautiful woman said that she is no longer an actress.

Caroline recently made the announcement on her social media page.

Caroline Hutchings says she's no longer an actress. Photos: @madcmagazine, @shalliepurplebeehive

Source: Instagram

Caroline Hutchings quits her acting career

According to her, the last time she was featured in a major movie was in 2006.

The former film star said she is no longer an actress nor in the entertainment industry.

Revealing her new career path, Caroline stated that she is now in the oil and gas and real estate business.

She then expressed gratitude to Nigerians, some of whom have been her fans over the years and Nollywood for giving her the platform.

Read what she wrote below:

Nigerians react

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about Caroline's new update.

laglitz_accessories:

"Congratulations sis, but make we no lie this babe is beautiful."

yinkaicanfly:

"Update, with an upgrade."

kemity:

"She don escape celebrity wahala."

ginabenard:

"Lol nice one ..to escape celebrity wahala."

_onyxscents:

"funny cause I didn’t know her before now."

get_organizee:

"Invalid information just move on in peace."

anya_chukwu:

"This is Caroline Ekanem formerly danjuma. 90 babies should know her wella. She was famous back then."

slaybycherry:

"Na u knw o. Na actor we use knw u."

winniez_collectionz:

"Cos drama too much."

truththathurt:

"E reach to disassociate yourself ohhh the way men dey name actresses wey them don knack make people no go dey use same eye look you."

