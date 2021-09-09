Nollywood actor Okon has got Nigerians talking on social media after a post he made about one of the recent dramas online

The actor talked about the paternity of children, stating that no man can be held guilty over that

Mixed reactions trailed Okon's post as some people hailed his statement, while others found some fault in it

Nollywood actor Bishop Ime popularly known as Okon has made a joke out of the recent DNA drama on social media.

A lot of Nigerians were surprised when OAP Nedu revealed that he found out through a DNA test that his first son is not his.

Actor Okon shades women on social media.

Source: Instagram

Actor Okon makes a case for men

Okon, however, seems to have found humour in the situation as he got men hailing him.

According to the actor, as bad as people say men are, they have never given the wrong child to any woman.

The film star then asked his followers if he was right or wrong.

Read his post below:

Mixed reactions

Some people especially women faulted Okon's post.

asatumababy:

"If say he dae possible una go do am! Na just because una nor dae get belle. Una dae even get children outside sef!"

precious.ijay:

"How can you give your own child to another man is not possible na, but some men have Fathered Children outside their marriage secretly how about that one."

thrift_with_giva:

"If it was possible y’all men will do more than."

_____omotolani:

"Every cheating story is about Man, but once you mention DNA test, Na woman dey faint!! Why?"

dobee2:

"I thought it's the same as men fathering children outside without the knowledge of their wives.. No?? It isn't? Ok."

spicyliz32:

"But many men have denied paternity of their very own child."

While others agreed with him

hollar_blaze:

"Where’s is the Lie !!! Abeg Give This Man A bottle Of Heineken."

iam_adunnii_oge:

"Where is the lie? Yes they do have kids outside but they don’t make a woman take care of the child like women make them take care of the child that is not theirs. Two different thing. If you have a child for another man and make another man spend his money and sweat on the child that’s what I call witchcraft."

My debut as a dad

Actor Okon took to IG to show off his first child as she turned a year older. In the mood of celebration, Okon shared lovely photos of his daughter, while noting that he is a proud father.

The actor showered prayers on her daughter, stating that she would grow bigger than him.

He wrote:

"It’s your birthday today and every greatness I ever attained, you will attain even more and eclipse mine and rule your generation IJN Amen."

Source: Legit Newspaper