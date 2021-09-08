Big Brother Naija 2020 ex-housemate, Trikytee has taken fans and colleagues by surprise with the wedding photos he shared on his page

The reality star who donned a crisp suit struck different adorable poses with his beautiful partner in the photos

Congratulatory messages and prayers from fans and colleagues have flooded the reality star's page

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Trikytee has taken a step many consider bold as he ties the knot with his partner.

The reality star took to his Instagram page with photos of himself and his woman in what can be termed 'wedding outfits'.

Trikytee shares wedding photos Photo credit: @trikytee

Source: Instagram

The Lockdown star donned a bejeweled white blazer over black pants while his pretty bride wore a shimmering wedding dress with lovely jewelry and hair to complement.

The young man who is an advocate of people helping others get to the top in the society simply captioned the post with:

"Finally we here"

See the post below:

Reacall that in 2020, Trikytee bagged a political appointment as he took to his official page on Instagram to inform his fans and followers that he had been appointed as a senior special assistant to the Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri.

Nigerians congratulate Trikytee

thedorathybachor:

"Congratulations trikky"

abisolathegreat:

"Congratulations!!!"

joycekalu:

"Wawooooo congratulations"

iamemino:

"Congratulations bro"

iammorestory:

"We pulling up for y'all bro. Congratulations brother"

iamteetemi:

"Congratulations, God bless your union"

monalisacode:

"So gracious. Congratulations"

ajebodcomedian:

"Congratulations Bro. Ah! You no tell Us"

Trikytee says Nengi is the most successful lockdown star

The reality star was asked in an interview who he thought was the most successful lockdown star. While Trikytee initially came up with two names - Erica and Nengi - he was made to narrow it down to one person.

Nengi was his eventual choice and he went on to explain his reasons. Trikytee, who stated that he does not judge success by clout or trends online, said Nengi has been able to do things business-wise offline that goes beyond her being a beautiful woman.

Trikytee's opinion generated mixed reactions from Nigerians as some of them still supported Erica over Nengi.

Source: Legit