New York police have reportedly started a criminal investigation into the drugs found at Michael K Williams' apartment following his passing a few days ago

It is suspected that the world-renowned actor died of a drug overdose and now cops are looking for the owner of the drugs that were found at his apartment

Recent reports from the US suggest that detectives from New York are now on a hunt for the drug dealer in connection with the alleged narcotics found at Michael's home

US police have reportedly opened an investigation into the drugs allegedly found at the apartment of late actor Michael K Williams. The Wire star was found dead a few days ago.

Reports suggest that detectives from the New York Police Department are on a search for the drug dealer in connection with the alleged narcotics found at Michael's home following his death, which has shaken the world.

Police are looking for the drug dealer after Michael K Williams' death. Image: @bkbmg

Complex reports that TMZ reported that the drugs, which have been seized by cops, could be heroin-based. TMZ also reported that an official autopsy to determine the real reason for Michael's death has not been done yet.

Michael K Williams' fearsome scar helped launch his acting career

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Michael K Williams' scar reportedly helped him launch his acting career. Before he became a famous thespian, the superstar was a dancer in music videos of popular musicians.

The New York Post reports that Michael was celebrating his 25th birthday with his friends when he got the scar down his face. They were at a bar in Queens when he sustained the injury.

According to the publication, Michael told National Public Radio in a 2014 interview that he went outside the bar to get some fresh air when he saw some of his friends surrounded by a group of unknown men. He explained that one of the men spit a sharp razor from his mouth.

"And then he just went — swiped me down my face, and this cut my face."

Michael shared that things changed for the better immediately after the fight. Music video directors did not just want him to dance in the videos but wanted him to portray thug roles as well.

Lupita Nyong'o mourns Michael K Williams' death

Legit.ng also reported that Lupita Nyong'o emotionally remembered the late Michael K. Williams, noting they met during 12 Years A Slave movie auditions.

The actress said she questioned him about his facial scar, and he was kind enough to tell her the story as he'd never done before.

The thespian said they kept in touch and would send each other encouraging messages from time to time.

