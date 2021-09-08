Nigerians were treated to a spell-bounding performance as top musician Tiwa Savage held her concert in Lagos.

Organised by Livespot X, they were special moments from the concert and here are five of those interesting moments.

1. Tiwa's outfit

Tiwa has proven time and time again her knack for making the right choices when it comes to her outfits. This was evident when she stepped out in a black peplum type dress complete with Fendi boots for her concert at the Livespot X festival that held recently in Lagos.

The singer rocked an all-black outfit.

Source: Original

2. Tiwa and the choir

To give her concert a 'heavenly' feel, Tiwa enlisted the help of individual singers who came together to form a sort of choir for certain songs she performed. The songs the choir supported her were Work Fada and Celia's Song.

3. Tiwa paying homage to Sylvester Oromoni stars who have died

One of the major highlights from this concert was when Tiwa specially dedicated the performance of her Song Celia's Song to the memory of those who passed on in 2021.

Tiwa paid tribute to some people who had passed away.

Source: Original

As she sang, photos of stars like Baba Suwe, Sound Sultan, Rachael Oniga, Victor Uwaifo, Virgil Abloh, Obama DMW, and Sylvester Oromoni, -the boy who died after being beaten at Dowen College - flashed on stage.

Tiwa paid tribute to some people who had passed away.

Source: Original

4. Bevy of stars coming to show their support

Tiwa wasn't alone at this concert, a lot of her famous friends. Some of the musicians who performed include, Teni, Ladipoe, Peruzzi, AV, Dice Ailes, Ayra Starr, Reekado Banks, Blaqbonez, M.I Abaga, Portable, and Goya Menor.

Some stars at the event.

Source: Original

5. Tiwa showing cash on Mr Zaazu

Every December, there's always one artist who breaks through and 'blows' as the year's festivities. For 2021, that artiste is no other person than Portable. His Zaazu Zeh song featuring Olamide and it's accompanying dance mice has slowly become the in thing in the industry. Portable was one of the musical guests at Tiwa's show and while he was performing, Tiwa showered him with wads of cash.

6. Somebody's son finding Tiwa on stage

To end her show, Tiwa saved her best for last as her son Jamil presented her with flowers as she performed her smash hit single Somebody's Son.

Little Jamil surprised the singer on stage.

Source: Original

The show was indeed one filled with many beautiful memories, making it a night to remember for many fans of the singer.

