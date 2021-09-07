A Nigerian man, Adamu Danjuma, left the shores of the country for the United States where he's currently pursuing his PhD

Adamu, who shared adorable photos of himself on his LinkedIn page, said he's studying Romance Languages at the University of Alabama

The Nigerian man reminded people that their dreams are valid and advised them to keep working hard to achieve them

A Nigerian man identified as Adamu Danjuma has taken to social media to celebrate himself as he commenced his PhD in Romance Languages at the University of Alabama.

Taking to his LinkedIn page to share adorable photos of himself, Adamu said he foresees a memorable, enjoyable, fruitful, and rewarding experience in the United States.

Adamnu Danjuma has commenced his PhD in Romance Languages. Photo credit: Adamnu Danjuma/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In his words:

"Upon arrival, without qualms, I resumed in the Department of Modern Languages and Classics, College of Arts and Sciences, The University of Alabama."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Expressing gratitude

Adamu expressed gratitude to his entire family members for their endless contributions.

According to him, his uncles were there for him with their guidance and assistance at various facets of his life.

In his words:

"I say infinite thanks for your timely care, guidance, and assistance at various facets of my life. May our Mighty Creator never stop rewarding you abundantly."

He also thanked his teachers and mentors for their contributions.

Your dreams are valid

The doctorate student reminded people that their dreams are valid, saying it is important to keep them alive while hoping for what is yet to come.

According to Adamu, while keeping hope alive, people should take positive actions that will help them achieve their life goals.

He implored everyone to trust God alone in all their endeavours.

Many react

Azeez Ibrahim Oluwafemi said:

"Masha Allah. May Allah increase you in knowledge and make it beneficial to mankind and humanity as a whole."

Hassan Omoniyi Adebesin commented:

"Congrats."

Abdullahi Abdulsalam wrote:

"Congratulations brother."

Yusuf Olaniran said:

"Congratulations. Barkalahu fihi."

Nigerian man who once hawked mangoes and drinks bags 6 PhD scholarships abroad

In other news, a Nigerian man identified as Onyeka S. Chukwudozie has taken to social media to celebrate his achievements after bagging six PhD scholarships abroad.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Onyeka who graduated with a first class from the University of Lagos said he has started his PhD in biological sciences (virology) at the University of California, San Diego.

The scholarships didn't come on a platter of gold for the young man who disclosed that there were countless rejections over the years.

Source: Legit