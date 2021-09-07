Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has taken to social media with some of his fears as his son, Alexander goes to secondary school

The father of three shared a video of the young boy having breakfast as they had the 'pocket money' talk

Dakolo also has a hard time accepting the fact that his eleven year old boy is fast becoming imdependent

Milestones are a big deal for parents because it means their kids are fast growing and becoming independent.

Popular singer, Timi Dakolo's son and first child, Alexander has moved up to secondary school and like every parent, the singer has some concerns.

Timi Dakolo says he is worried about his son Photo credit: @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

Father and son moment

Timi shared a video of the young boy having breakfast in his crisp uniform, and asked how much he would like to get for pocket money.

A reply from Alexander earned his the question of what to do with the money and he answered intelligently.

Taking to the caption, the singer revealed that he is not fully ready to accept that his son is a big boy off to secondary school.

He went on to say that he is secretly worried about the kind of friends Aexander will make even up to the girl that he will like.

Dakolo hinted that he would beg the girl in question not to break his son's heart even though there are things they don't talk about anymore.

The Iyawo Mi crooner also asked if he was overreacting.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

ufuomamcdermott:

"You’re not overreacting dear bro. You’re not. He would be fine"

noble_igwe

"You are overreacting jo"

okeyinfuajayi:

"You are not overreacting. It is tough? My daughter is going to Uni and I have told her I will take a mortgage or move into her bedsit."

solomon_buchi:

"You’re not overreacting. You’re a great dad."

adenikeoyetunde:

"Awwww. He'd be very fine. He'd come back when the need arises. Over to God, you have done your best."

