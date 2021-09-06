A video has captured the moment the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu warned officers not to tell him sorry over the death of his mother

Hakeem said he would detain anyone who tells him sorry, offering that they tell him congratulations instead

According to the police boss, this is because his mum who died at the age of 88 lived a fulfilled life

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu warned officers that they risked being detained if they tell him sorry following the demise of his mother.

Hakeem's mother Alhaja Sikirat Odumosu passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, September 2 at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilishan-Remo aged 88.

He stated that his mother was well-lived Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @famousblogng

Hakeem gives reasons why he should be congratulated over mum's demise

In a video shared by @famousblogng on Instagram the commissioner stated that he is ok with being congratulated as his mum was well-lived.

Hakeem explaining what he meant said she didn't die in poverty but enjoyed life. He added that she had 28 great grand children and outlived the maximum age given in the Bible and Quran.

"...I don't want to hear sorry... Tell me congratulations because my mother did not die in poverty or in vain.

"It is congratulations. If you tell me sorry I go detain you o," he said to which the officers burst into laughter.

He advised the officers to take care of their parents stressing that it is the right thing for children to bury their parents and not the other way round.

Social media reacts

@ever_sophie64 wrote:

"Even if you don’t like him, listen to that part that he said’ take care of your parents. Y’all are here rolling your frog eyes smh.."

@a4.autos commented:

"Who else notice, all Naija police boss always have same voice? Bribes don choak their throat"

@exclusive_wristwatchbykay remarked:

"Yes ooooo....its a lesson for everyone to take good care of his or her parents."

@daight_narim stated:

"They should salute him not bow as their boss. Nigerians mixing tradition and religion in work ethics. Congratulations anyways."

