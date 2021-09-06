The Idibia fight doesn't seem to be ending anyime soon as one of Annie's brothers, Sylvester has taken to social media with a demand for apology

According to him, he doesn't care about Annie and 2baba's fight but bringing his mum into the mix by the singer's brother is uncalled for

Sylvester noted that he reached out to 2baba's mum to complain and demand an apology but she blocked him instead

The young man who shared receipts also gave an ultimatum for the Idibia family to fix up before he unleashes hell on them

Nigerians were shocked to their bones when legendary singer, 2baba's wife, Annie took to social media to call him out as well as roll out accusations.

The fight got messy with one of 2baba's brothers, Charles, coming to his defence and spilling dirty secrets unknown to the public. He also accused Annie and her mum of doing black magic.

Annie's brother wades in

One of Annie's brothers, Sylvester, took to his Instagram page to react to Charles' accusation about their mum.

The young man in the video noted that he does not care about whatever happens with Annie and her husband 2baba because they will eventually settle.

He however noted that Charles dragging their mum into the issue was disrespectful and he would not overlook it.

Sylvester went on to say that he sent 2baba's mum a message highlighting what her son did, and she listened to the voice note he sent and refused to say anything.

He continued that the singer's mum blocked him and proceeded to call him dirty names, he also noted that she approves of what her son has been doing.

According to him, their family has been quiet. He went on to issue a 24-hour ultimatum for an apology to be issued to his mum or all hell will break loose.

Nigerians react

wives_and_mothers:

"Everything is now complicated. Sigh"

ellieosang:

"You caused your mum this disrespect, shame on you."

pinky_pearlbillz01:

"I don’t think this person is okay at all you want an apology from him because he insulted your mom right? Now you’re insulting his mom while explaining who will now apologise for yours?"

mzndie:

"Apologize how? You just called their mum a bi*ch. It’s already tit for tat."

adewoluoluwakemijoy:

"Same person that disown his sister publicly. Confused soul."

Harrysong reacts to 2baba and Annie's drama

Just like many others, singer, Harrysong, took to his Instagram account with a post bashing Annie for bringing the family business to social media.

According to the singer, if a young man wants to live long and have peace in his home, he should not marry a woman who uses social media heavily without discretion.

He also noted that such women post anything online because it becomes content that attracts brands to her.

