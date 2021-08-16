Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos state commissioner of police, has ordered a vehicular operation in Lekki-Ajah axis of the state

Lagos- The Lagos state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu has ordered a 24-hour stop and search operation and vehicular patrol in Lekki-Ajah axis of the state.

According to a report by PM News, Odumosu, gave this order following reports of armed robbers who disguised as street beggars, to harm innocent residents of the area.

This directive was contained in a statement on Monday, August 16, by the Lagos state police command spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, titled,’ Re: Robbers Disgusing As Beggars to take Over Lekki, Ajah Residents cry out’.

Ajisebutu revealed that area commanders, divisional police officers, field and tactical commanders have been ordered to also reinforce police presence in the axis.

The Cable report indicates that, residents of the state were encouraged to alert the state police command control room whenever there are breaches in security.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, said:

“As concerned, dutiful and very responsible police officers saddled with the statutory responsibility of internal security, we are oblivious of the apparent security challenges posed by miscreants masquerading as beggars in some parts of the country, particularly in Lagos state.”

He added that the command has partnered with the state ministry of youth and social development as well as other relevant authorities to solve the problem.

Ajisebutu thereby assured the residents that the police would not stop to protect lives and property of all and sundry in the state.

