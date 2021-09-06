A Nigerian man Umar Abubakar climbed the top of a telecom mast in Gombe state in a bid to take his life

In the disturbing video, the man threatened to commit suicide if not allowed by his parents to get married

Umar was however later rescued by fire service operatives who got him down and handed him over to the police

A Nigerian man identified as Umar Abubakar climbed the top of a telecommunication mast to protest his parents not allowing him to get married.

In a video shared on Facebook by BBC Pidgin News, the man had vowed to commit suicide from the mast.

He was rescued by men of the fire service Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News Pidgin, Instagram/@bbcnewspidgin

Source: Facebook

The incident which happened in Gombe state attracted so many onlookers. Umar was said to have later been brought down from the mast by men of fire service and taken to the police station.

Umar's brother reacts to the incident

Meanwhile, the brother to Umar has reacted to the disturbing incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Umar's brother told BBC News Pidgin that he had been catering for the 27-year-old since the demise of their dad 7 years ago.

According to him, Umar recently expressed his desire to get married and needed N4 million.

He stated that their father before his passing was a government worker. The brother said that the government were yet to pay the money due their dad and this informed Umar's action.

Social media reacts

Chillo Reliable stated:

"Wetin Him Dey Waste Time Climp Up When Rat Poison Full Everywhere Him Dey Do Eye Service Him Father Left Yarnsh."

Buhari Amidu wrote:

"He no wan die jare, before he reach that side he for him, Afterrall where he claimed don pas 5 storeybuilding so he wan go top before jumping madman."

Wilfred Preye Whyte reacted:

"Jump u no gree jump... After u don stress ur self climb that height... Them still bring u down, still carry you go police station.... Who lose???"

Jeffrey Ifeanyi Nnaemezie commented:

"Please vote for mr buhari 2023 please, so that more people will keep climbing the mask...

"Even them that doesn't have much fancy life to live is now commiting suicide.... Kia Nigeria who has done this to us."

Man jumps to death from bank's network mast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a man had jumped to his death from atop a bank's network mast in Ibadan.

The incident was confirmed by the Oyo State Police Public Relation officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi.

Fadeyi said that the victim, having successfully entered the premises of the bank through the small gate, climbed the bank’s mast before the security personnel became aware.

He said the victim, however, jumped down to the roof of the bank before the police and fire service personnel arrived. He said the corpse had been deposited at the Adeoyo hospital for autopsy while efforts were on to ascertain his identity.

Source: Legit.ng