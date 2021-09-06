It has been a long week of controversies and fights in the Nigerian entertainment industry and it looks like another one is underway

Zubby Michael had taken to Instagram to say that a woman can never be King of boys in reference to a Kemi Adetiba movie that just hit Netflix

His colleague, Chizzy Alichi in the comment section replied that a woman can be anything and used the famous saying 'what a man can do, a woman can do better'

Zubby did not take Chizzy's reply well and insulted her in his reply, the actress did not waste time in giving him an appropriate reply

Popular Nigerian movie, King of Boys is one that has got people talking after it hit the international streaming platform, Netflix.

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael recently took to his Instagram page with his opinion and noted that a woman can never be king of boys.

Chizzy Alichi and Zubby Michael are colleagues in the industry Photo credit: @zubbymichael/@chizzyalichi

His colleague, Chizzy Alichi in her response to him disclosed that a woman can be anything and even went further to say that anything a man can do, a woman would do it better.

Chizzy vs Zubby

Zubby Michael went into full defence mode as he proceeded to insult the actress, he noted that she is a local girl trying to behave like a foreign breed.

He further said that he would talk to her husband later and then insulted her in the Igbo language.

Chizzy did not waste time to respond to Zubby as she noted that she replied him respectfully but since his mum didn't train him well, he chose to insult her instead.

She stated that she would love to talk to his mum instead so that she can teach him some manners. Alichi also called Zubby a local dog.

See the exchange below:

Reactions

A lot of people commended Chizzy for standing against Zubby and his usual insults.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

oyinkansolarr:

"Chizzy 100, zubby-5"

nwabufo_onukwube:

"Chizzyalichi won this fight. Waiting for round 3."

ameena_t:

"Exactly very rude nonsense…good as she brush am back wella."

ogagus:

"Chizzy Alichi, you're a winner baby!"

smartchoicefashionaccessories:

"Why is Zubby quick to insult people like this?"

tobi_gray:

"I love this woman, if you don’t respect yourself, you won’t get any."

thetaragold:

"Chizzy won sha."

Zubby Michael splurges millions on Mercedes Maybach

Self-acclaimed richest actor in Nollywood, Zubby Michael, shared a video of the latest 'doings' he added to his garage.

The movie star splurged millions of naira on a white Mercedes Maybach and he flaunted the whip on Instagram.

Zubby was spotted in the car which was parked in front of his house with another individual as they danced the 'focus' dance.

