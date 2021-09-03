Nigerian governors reacted to plans to pay a judgment debt of $418 million to consultants who facilitated its London and Paris Clubs’ debt relief

The 36 state leaders tackled the finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, for issuing promissory notes in favour of judgment creditors

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) made this known in a letter dated Monday, August 30, through their lawyer, Femi Falana

Governors of Nigeria’s thirty-six states have described the issuance of promissory notes in favour of judgment creditors relating to Paris and London Club refunds by the country’s Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed – despite pending court cases – as the height of corruption and lawlessness.

The Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said they are amazed that despite being served court processes as well as a hearing notice, the minister directed the debt management office (DMO) to issue promissory notes to contractors and consultants, whose claims are still being challenged and contested in court.

In a letter dated August 30 and addressed to the minister, the NGF, through their lawyer, Femi Falana, said the minister ought to have stayed the execution of judgment connected with payments of legal and consultancy fees arising from London Club Debt Buy Back and London Club Debt Exit Payment, which is the fulcrum of the judgment of the federal high court, Abuja in suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/130/13 – Linas International Limited & ORS V. the federal government of NIGERIA & ORS.

“We are amazed to note that despite the service of these processes as well as hearing notice on your office, your permanent secretary acting under your instruction, directed the debt management office (DMO) to issue promissory notes to contractors and consultants, whose claims are still being challenged and contested in court.

“As you already know, these promissory notes your office is directing the debt management office to issue to these contractors and consultants are to be deducted over a period of ten (10) years from statutory allocations due to the states of the federation.”

Falana further stated that “it is not only curious but an action in bad taste for your office” that the directive was issued by the minister adding that “It is the height of corruption and lawlessness”.

The Kayode Fayemi-led Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) had in 2019 asked for a review of the indebtedness, calling for a forensic audit into the agreements leading to the court judgments.

That also led to the NGF engaging human rights lawyer Falana to challenge the judgments awarding some consultants and contractors shares of the Paris and London Club refunds received from the federal government by the various states and their local governments.

Reports suggest President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, the Attorney-General of the federation, Abubakar Malami, and the finance minister are pushing the payment to six creditors through the issuance of promissory notes to be funded from state governments’ allocations for 10 years.

Paris Club refund: State govts, councils battle over $2.6bn

Recall that reports indicated that many governors in Nigeria are yet to disburse the $2.6 billion Paris Club refund to local government councils in their states which is 774 in all.

The federal government embarked on a probe of the funds collected by governors from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Of the 36 states in the country that got the funds, only Kaduna, Niger and Delta were reported to have disbursed the money.

