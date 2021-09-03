An emerging video has shown the moment students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra busted a pastor who was preaching to freshmen in a class

It was said that the pastor had told the 100 level students to sow N20k as academic seeds so they won't fail any exam in school

The senior students who stormed the class confronted the pastor and directed that no student make any payment to him

Drama ensued at a class in Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra as senior students busted a pastor who reportedly deceives students into parting with their money in exchange for academic success.

In the video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the pastor had told the freshmen to sow the sum of N20k each so that they won't fail any exams in school.

The pastor who reportedly claims to be a medical doctor also told the students to raise their ATM cards up for a financial breakthrough.

Senior colleagues claim he is a serial defrauder

The senior students (reportedly in 300 level) who confronted the pastor claimed to have had similar encounters with him describing him as a scammer and hypnotist.

A student could be heard in the video telling the freshmen not to give a dime to the pastor while others made to challenge his presence in the class.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@onlydamorela stated:

"No be everything be jazz, the fake pastor fit dey use sweet mouth cajole them and because they’re gullible and greedy, dem go believe...

"Some people really mumu like that."

chu.ndee commented:

"So some ‘university’ level students willingly gave him 20k for spiritual blessings? Free that pastor and arrest those students joor. No be only juju."

iam_amasj said:

"Okay because he doesn’t have a church ⛪️ abi , he’ll Get a small church and start defrauding y’all legally."

ebuka_gram__melanin wrote:

"On a normal level, 99% of all ds so-called pastes dem na fmr yawu yawu boiz....na just coat dem change put tie. "

