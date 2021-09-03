Drama in Class as Senior Colleagues Confront, Bust Pastor who Told 100 Level Students to Sow N20k Seed in Clip
- An emerging video has shown the moment students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra busted a pastor who was preaching to freshmen in a class
- It was said that the pastor had told the 100 level students to sow N20k as academic seeds so they won't fail any exam in school
- The senior students who stormed the class confronted the pastor and directed that no student make any payment to him
Drama ensued at a class in Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra as senior students busted a pastor who reportedly deceives students into parting with their money in exchange for academic success.
In the video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the pastor had told the freshmen to sow the sum of N20k each so that they won't fail any exams in school.
The pastor who reportedly claims to be a medical doctor also told the students to raise their ATM cards up for a financial breakthrough.
Senior colleagues claim he is a serial defrauder
The senior students (reportedly in 300 level) who confronted the pastor claimed to have had similar encounters with him describing him as a scammer and hypnotist.
A student could be heard in the video telling the freshmen not to give a dime to the pastor while others made to challenge his presence in the class.
Mixed reactions trail the video
@onlydamorela stated:
"No be everything be jazz, the fake pastor fit dey use sweet mouth cajole them and because they’re gullible and greedy, dem go believe...
"Some people really mumu like that."
chu.ndee commented:
"So some ‘university’ level students willingly gave him 20k for spiritual blessings? Free that pastor and arrest those students joor. No be only juju."
iam_amasj said:
"Okay because he doesn’t have a church ⛪️ abi , he’ll Get a small church and start defrauding y’all legally."
ebuka_gram__melanin wrote:
"On a normal level, 99% of all ds so-called pastes dem na fmr yawu yawu boiz....na just coat dem change put tie. "
