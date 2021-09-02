After selling his house, a generous landlord reached out to a former tenant and shared the profit from the building with him

In a letter sent to Chris Robarge, the landlord said that he is giving back to the tenant who had stayed in the house and contributed to its worth

Many people who reacted to the development on Facebook said they hope they are more landlords who behave kindly

A landlord has surprised his longtime tenant, Chris Robarge, with a cheque of $2500 (N1,027,900) and the man could not just believe it.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 11, Chris said that his former landlord called him and asked for where he now lives.

The landlord said the money be small, but it is the tenant's. Photo source: Chris Robarge

The tenant went ahead to narrate that he rented the house at a time he just needed a place to stay following a divorce he had.

Take this, it is yours

After giving the landlord his address, he got a letter with a cheque inside his mailbox. In the letter, the man informed Chris that he sold his house for a good sum and he is sharing the profit with all the people who had stayed in the building, Understanding Compassion reports.

A part of the landlord’s words concerning the given sum read:

“While it’s not much, it’s yours! It was a great house and I’m glad that I was able to share it with you.”

Read the full Facebook post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered 5,000 shares with more than 600 comments.

What a kind heart

Chris Mary Bo said:

"WOW!!!! WE NEED MORE LANDLORDS LIKE THIS ONE!!!!"

Lynn Prindle

"Giving back or paying forward however you want to put it, very Biblical principal. Always reaps more than is sown."

Mitzi Schobert said:

"That is just one more confirmation on being kind and kind will be given to you! Cheers, Adrienne for sharing such a wonderful event in your life."

Lynn Mashiska Yovanovich said:

"This is what a true human being is....just being thoughtful, kind and appreciative. You are an amazing person to help others."

