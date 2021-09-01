Yvonne Nelson recently organised an essay competition for children between the ages of 10 to 16

The actress has presented prizes worth over N2.7m to the top three participants of the competition

A video and photos of the presentation ceremony made the rounds on social media

Yvonne Nelson organised the competition to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her Glaucoma Foundation

Actress Yvonne Nelson has presented prizes worth GHC40,000 (N2.7m) to three brilliant students who came tops in an essay competition she organised.

The essay competition was organised as part of the 10th-anniversary celebration of Yvonne Nelson's Glaucoma Foundation.

The competition was open to children between the ages of 10 to 16 years who wrote on the topic: 'Glaucoma: The silent blinding disease.'

The three winners, all girls, received cash prizes, gift vouchers, and other items from sponsors of the competition.

The winner of the competition, with the 1st and 2nd runners up, won cash of GH5,000 ((N340,000), GH3000, (N204,469) and GH2000 (N136,313) respectively.

They also took home GH15,000 (N1,022,347), Gh10,000 (N681,565), and GH5000 (N340,782) shopping vouchers from Casa Trasacco and other goodies from sponsors of the competition.

A video from the presentation ceremony which was held at the Just Like Mama Day Care Centre, a pre-school owned by Yvonne Nelson, has popped up.

Speaking at the competition, Yvonne said she staged the competition because she has noticed people have stopped talking about glaucoma in Ghana and she wants to get the children as ambassadors to carry on the glaucoma awareness campaign.

Yvonne Nelson Foundation

Yvonne Nelson started her Glaucoma Foundation in 2010 to raise awareness about the eye condition.

According to the actress, she is passionate about the condition because it left her grandmother blind.

