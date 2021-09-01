Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo, the CEO of Anjy Luminee Couture, also known as House of Luminee, has caused quite a buzz on social media over her recent outfit.

The popular celebrity designer was among those who attended Bobrisky's 30th birthday party and unlike others, she opted for a green look instead of gold.

The designer went for a leafy look. Photo credit: @ceolumineeofficial

Tokunbo who is known for her intricate and jaw-dropping designs and never passes an opportunity to turn heads did just that but this time around, in an interesting design.

She rocked a leafy look to the event and it most definitely turned heads and had people talking. The leaf-like applique was applied over a black base. To complement the look, she wore a pair of elf-like shoes.

Reactions from social media users

As expected, the photos generated mixed reactions from internet users, many of whom had quite a lot to say.

Some thought the look was creative, hailing her for being passionate about her work. There were those who likened her to moimoi, a local bean cake packaged in banana leaves.

There were those who thought she looked like Tinker Bell, a fictional cartoon character.

luckypearlfrancis:

"She's a designer and very good at it! I love her and her passion for what she does!"

vjs_signature:

"Absolutely beautiful. Only good fashion lovers will understand this creativity."

malikdeking:

"Queen of plantation "

olusholar1955:

"Tinkerbell."

canddycookie:

"Is she eve after eating the apple?"

blessingifeoma_:

"That woman is sending massage to Bob, EVE as ADAM they do birthday."

___hensel___:

"Oshey tinkerbell Oporrrr."

madbosskay:

"She can't wear her original design to her client's event... Y'all that is Tinkerbell's outfit naw!"

shieladadiva:

"Wetin be this ??"

dharmiesthrift:

"She dressed as an elf."

dreal_joycee:

"They should just pour moimoi inside."

best_agada_:

"You wear forest go person birthday party ,,,that more than a story."

More guests at the party

Bobrisky's party which is still the talk of all on social media seemed to have had a colour theme as several of the female guests in attendance turned up in gold outfits.

BBNaija stars like Mercy Eke, Tacha, Nengi and Tolani Baj were part of the guests in attendance.

His new friend and Tonto Dikeh's ex-bestie, Lady Golfer was also in attendance, and all of these ladies brought the shine to the party.

In this article, Legit.ng compiles photos of celebrity guests who turned up for Bobriky's party in golden looks.

