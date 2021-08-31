The world is still mourning the passing of Princess of Wales, Princess Diana, who sadly passed away back on August 31, 1997, in Paris

The fallen heroine is still celebrated all over the world and Legit.ng takes a look at some of the tributes shared by her fans on social media platforms

This year’s anniversary marks 24 years since Diana passed away and left behind her two sons, Prince Harry and William

She is one of the widely recognised faces in the world and she is remembered on this day, August 31, and she is none other than Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales passed away on this day back in 1997.

Many people all over the world are sending their tributes to the fallen princess and Legit.ng takes a look at the life and times of the popular figures. Diana is the mother of Prince Harry, the embattled guy who is part of the Royal Family, but the relations have been in the spotlight in recent times.

Who is the late Diana Frances, the Princess of Wales?

Diana was born Diana Frances Spencer back in 1961 and was a member of the British Royal family. Diana succumbed to a car crash in 1997 on August 31. She was the first wife of Prince Charles, also known as the Prince of Wales.

Diana was popularly known for her activism and glamour and that led to her gaining iconic status all over the globe. Her fame also attracted unprecedented public scrutiny and that was exacerbated by her private life.

Briefly News looks at Princess Diana's life and times.

Source: UGC

The princess sadly passed away in a car accident in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris while the driver was fleeing the paparazzi. Following the crash, her companion Dodi Fayed and the driver, Henri Paul, who was the acting security manager of the Hôtel Ritz Paris, also passed away.

However, her bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, managed to survive the horrific crash. Her funeral was beamed live on television on September 6, which was watched by a British television audience that peaked at 32.10 million, thus claiming it as one of the United Kingdom's highest viewing figures ever. Millions more watched the event around the world.

Tributes pour in for the late Princess Diana

According to the Express website, Diana is now remembered by many Britons who also shared their impressions on her passing through social media channels.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of her passing and many Royal Family fans took to various social media platforms to share their memories and messages.

According to the British publication, this year's anniversary will be marked by allowing the public to view the newly unveiled statue of Diana in Kensington Gardens.

At the same time, the statue was unveiled by William, 39, and Harry, 36, in July in the Palace's Sunken Gardens. The ceremony was the first time the pair had been pictured together since Prince Philip's funeral in April.

Darren McGrady took to his social media page to share a beautiful snap of the late princess and said Diana was an amazing boss. McGrady is a former chef to the Royal Family.

@Haylesaa said:

“I will never forget this day I was going to Spain in the afternoon and I didn't feel like going. My bf at the time could not care less about the Royal Family, he even made me go for a walk when the funeral was on. I remember walking at the back of the beach to Candle in the Wind.”

@Rachael Rooney said:

"Thinking of a wonderful lady but was so true to herself. She will be proud both her sons and families. Shining her light from another place but close too.”

@DianeDidi25 said:

"I still believe, Darren, that if she had kept Ken Wharfe she would still be alive today. The Fayeds' security was a joke! She deserved the tightest security possible and was let down in the most appalling way.”

@MayDouglas9 said:

"Beautiful photo. Will never forget waking up to that dreadful news. We were staying with friends. She is greatly missed and she will never be forgotten.”

@NarrieHauser said:

"She was beautiful inside and out! Wish we could have seen all the amazing things she was supposed to do! I would love to see her today with her grandchildren.”

@FiggyBushLemons said:

"She left a wonderful legacy behind of what a good heart achieves. She did so much more than we can articulate.”

@CharlieSnd said:

"24 years on and my heart still hurts to know that so much compassion and love left us that day.”

‘Promise to be Best friends’: Princess Diana’s last wish for her 2 sons

In a related article, Legit.ng reported that Princess Diana once made Prince William and Prince Harry "promise to be best friends". That's according to a former friend of the late Princess.

Simone Simmons, the late princess's trusted psychic and friend, reportedly said that the princes had promised to keep their mother's wishes.

"You must promise me that you will always be each other's best friends. And never let anyone come between you," the Princess is reported to have said.

