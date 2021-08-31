Oyinbo Politician With Many Degrees Becomes a Delivery Man With Bicycle After He Resigned from Govt
- A former Afghan minister of communications with many degrees is trying to get a good job in Germany
- Sayed Sadaat left government after serving for years following the disagreements he had with the president's circle
- The former minister had to migrate to Germany because he was hopeful he will get a job in IT but now works as a delivery man
A former minister of communications, Sayed Sadaat, in Afghanistan, left his country in December 2020 and became a delivery man using a bicycle in Germany.
Speaking with Aljazeera, the man said that many people condemned him for taking up such a menial job after he had served in the government for two years. He, however, said a job is a job no matter how small.
There is dignity in labour
Standing next to his bicycle, the man said that there is nothing to feel bad about for having such a job. It should be noted that Sayed resigned from his post because of disagreements he had with members of the president's cabinet, NDTV reports.
The man stated that he wishes many people will follow his footstep to fight for the public instead of hiding to protect their interests.
As his country was thrown into chaos following the withdrawal of US troops, his family and friends back home are trying hard to leave.
Trying hard to get a job
Another thing worthy of note is that despite the fact that he also has British citizenship, the man chose to stay in Germany.
With his many degrees in IT and telecommunications, Sayed is finding it hard to get a job. To understand German well, he goes to a language class four hours daily.
Source: Legit Nigeria