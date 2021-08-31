The House of Representatives has discovered sharp practices among some agencies and parastatals of the federal government

Oluwole Oke, the chairman of the House committee on public account, revealed that no fewer than 65 agencies were not audited since their establishment

The lawmaker noted that 956 MDAs did not submit their reports to the OAuGF between 2011 and 2016

Lagos - The House of Representatives committee on public accounts has said that 65 agencies have never been audited since they were created.

The Punch reports that the chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke, made this known at the opening of ‘National Workshop on Auditor-General’s Queries: The A-B-C of Responses, PAC Technology Innovations and MDAs’ Compliance’.

House of Reps reveals that 65 federal government agencies were never audited.

Legit.ng gathered that Oke said 12 Ministries, Departments and Agencies aside from the 65 agencies were not audited from 1993 to 2010.

The lawmaker added that 76 MDAs failed to submit audited reports to the Auditor-General for the Federation (OAuGF) in 2011, 85 did not submit in 2012, 109 did not in 2013, 148 did not in 2014, 215 did not submit in 2015, and 323 did not submit in 2016.

House of Reps discovers some irregularities in the 2016 report of OAuGF

Speaking through the deputy chairman of the committee, Abdullahi Abdulkadir, Oke said the 2016 report of the OAuGF threw up quite a number of intractable issues which then required very careful scrutiny even with the previous years' reports.

This Day also reports that Oke added that in the course of representation by various MDAs, his committee noticed acts of impunity by the MDAs, which included the manual dumping of huge volumes of documents at the secretariat some few days before hearing.

He said to address some of the issues, the PAC and all its interfacing stakeholders will no longer deal with hardcopy documents within its department and during the committee hearings. He also added that the defence of audit queries would now be electronically driven.

Senate uncovers illegal withdrawal of N665.8bn by AGF

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Senate accused the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation of illegal withdrawal of N665.8 billion from the Development of Natural Resources Fund and Stabilization Funds.

It was reported that the lawmakers added the funds were withdrawn between 2004 and 2015 and given as loans to various government agencies, contrary to the established objectives of the fund.

The committee had been investigating expenditures of federal government agencies from 2015-2018 based on an audit report by the Auditor-General of the Federation.

