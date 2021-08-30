It isn't every day you see a top fashion icon clocking 100 years of age in style, and this is something Iris Apfel has done so effortlessly.

The American businesswoman and interior designer became a centenarian on August 29, 2021, and she took to her Instagram page to celebrate in classic Iris style.

The top businesswoman clocked 100. Photo credit: @jamesmollison, @danielafederici, @irisapfel

Source: Instagram

Apfel whose signature look comprises of her round-framed glasses and loads of beaded accessories, posed in a black polka dot dress surrounded by several silver-coloured balloons and three colourful '100' number balloons above her head.

Check it out below:

Born August 29, 1921, Apfel was in business with her husband, Carl, from 1950 to 1992 and had a career in textiles, including a contract with the White House that spanned nine presidencies.

In 2019, at the age of 97, she signed a modeling contract with global agency, IMG. Seeing she was frequently sought out for appearances, top designer, Tommy Hilfiger encouraged her to sign with formal representation.

With almost two million Instagram followers, Apfel's feed is one filled with loads ofvibrant and colourful outfits.

In this article, Legit.ng compiles a list of some photos of the fashion icon. Check out nine photos below:

1. All glammed out

2. Black, white and fab

3. 99 years on earth

4. Stunning in all-blue ensemble

5. Pristine beauty

6. St. Patrick's Day look

7. Another photo from her 99th birthday

8. Keeping it casual but classy

9. Bringing some sauce to her timeline through Vogue

Source: Legit