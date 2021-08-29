Top Nigerian singer and one half of defunct Psquare group, Paul Okoye, has finally spoken on his family issues

The music star advised fans to let his family maintain the peace they are having at the moment

According to him, issues involving his family is nobody’s business and their Psquare music group paid the price for it

Popular Nigerian singer and former Psquare star, Paul Okoye, spoke in a recent interview about his family problems.

While speaking with OAP Do2dtun on Cool FM, Paul explained what it was like having to now work as a solo artiste.

According to him, things are still the same and he cannot change his sound for anybody. Also during the interview, the Audio Money crooner advised fans to let his family have its peace.

In his words:

“Let the Okoye family just have the peace that I think they are having now. I hate waking up anytime and just see people saying things you know, whatever that happened is just a thing of choice and one thing you need to do is to try and respect people that wake up one day and say they don’t want to do anymore.”

Not stopping there, Paul also said that it was unfortunate that the PSquare group had to pay the price. He added that their family problems did not concern anybody.

He said:

“It is so unfortunate that family problem which I think is nobody’s business to know, but it’s so unfortunate that Psquare has to pay the price for it.”

Paul Okoye and wife Anita to get a divorce after 7 years of marriage

Legit.ng had earlier reported that much loved celebrity couple, Paul and Anita Okoye are parting ways after their divorce papers leaked on social media.

In a legal document sighted by Legit.ng on the social media space, it was gathered that Anita had filed for divorce from her husband.

The leaked document also stated that the couple was parting ways due to irreconcilable differences.

The couple however have not acknowledged the reports making the rounds. A look through Anita’s page also indicates that she has been out of the country for a while with their three children.

