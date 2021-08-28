The Enugu state government has fulfilled the promise it made to the Muslim community in Nsukka in 2020

The governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has commended the Muslim and Christion community in Nsukka for living in harmony

Ugwuanyi promised that his administration will continue to foster peace among religious groups in Enugu state

The governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has rebuilt two mosques that were destroyed during a protest in the Nsukka local government area (LGA) of the state in 2020.

Ugwuanyi on Friday, August 27, handed over to the two mosques rebuilt by his administration to the Muslim community in Nsukka, This Day reported.

The governor was represented at the presentation ceremony by the chairman of Nsukka LGA, Cosmas Ugwueze.

He thanked the Christian and Muslim communities for sustaining the existing peace in Enugu State,

According to Daily Nigerian, the governor reassured them of his commitment to continue to protect everyone resident in the state.

In response, the Muslim community expressed appreciation to Ugwuanyi for rebuilding and inauguration of the mosques,

The community in a statement said:

“We will continually pray for God’s wisdom, direction and strength upon you as you pilot the affairs of this great state. Thank you for extending your unreserved help to all kinds of people in the state irrespective of their state of origin, religion, belief and race.''

