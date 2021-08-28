Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he refused to invest the government funds in CAN despite the fact that he is a Christian

According to the former president, he was asked to build the National Christian Centre by Prelate Sunday Mbang

Obasanjo said he refused to take the advice because if he did, he would have to do equally for Muslims also and people of other faiths

Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria, has lifted the lids on why he refused to finance the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) building with government money when he was in power.

The former president, 85, said if he did for Christians, he would have no choice but to extend the same gestures towards people of other faiths in the country.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo said he refused to use government funds to sponsor CAN building. Credit: Laolu Thomas

Source: Getty Images

He made this disclosure on Friday, August 27, in Lagos state during an event to mark the Book Launch and 85th Birthday of Eminence Prelate Sunday Mbang of the Methodist Church Nigeria.

"If I do for Christians, I have to do for others"

Obasanjo, who ruled as a democratically-elected president between May 1999 and May 2007, said he was asked by Mbang, now an octogenarian, to "bring money to complete the Ecumenical Centre."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

OBJ said he, however, refused despite that he is a Christian because if he did, he would have to maintain an equal share of resources among other people of different faiths in the country, The Punch reports.

"He (Mbang) asked me in his capacity as the head of the Christian Association in Nigeria that I should bring money to complete the Ecumenical Centre as they called it then, now it is known as National Christian Centre.

"I said, ‘No, I don’t have; I won’t put government money into that type of thing because if I do it for Christians, I have to do it for Muslims, I have to do it for Babalawo (traditionalist), I have to do it for Sango worshippers. No."

Obasanjo wows many after bowing for Olu of Warri

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chief Obasanjo sent the social media into a frenzy on Sunday, August 22, after a photo and video of him kneeling down before the newly crowned Olu of Warri kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III, went viral.

Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, 37, was on Saturday, August 21, crowned the 21st Olu of Warri kingdom following an acute battle that saw a 500-year-old crown stolen by some suspected princes.

The highlight of the moment was when Obasanjo, a high Egba chief himself, knelt down before Ogiame Atuwatse III in a show of respect to the tradition of the kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng