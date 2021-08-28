TikTok has banned the popular hashtag #milkcratechallenge and other hashtags related to it

The company stated that it promotes a safe and positive experience and it prohibits content that glorifies dangerous acts

Online doctors termed the challenge as dangerous because people got badly hurt

Many people love having fun in different ways and capacities.

At the same time, a lot of people love trying out trending hashtags, topics, comedy clips and memes and even dancing, provided they find it amusing.

TikTok said the challenge is posing danger to its users. Photo: TikTok.

Source: Facebook

One of these ways is through posting different #challenge videos on TikTok.

People at risk

Recently there has been a challenge dubbed “the milk crate challenge” where people climb on arranged crates pyramid and go down the other side.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many people took to the challenge and while some managed to do well, others ended up falling off the pyramid.

Online users have termed this challenge as being dangerous and risky because a slip of the crates does not only leave bruises but also fractures or even serious spinal injuries.

The ban

This has forced TikTok to ban the #milkcratechallenge and any other hashtags related to it and when you search it alerts you with;

“This phrase may be associated with behaviour or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority. For more information, we invite you to review our Community Guidelines.”

In an issued statement, the company said that it prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts and it removes videos and redirects searches to its Community Guidelines to discourage such content.

It emphasized that it encourages everyone to exercise caution in their behaviour whether online or off.

Safety

This challenge came about a few weeks ago where people make a milk crate pyramid and attempt to walk on it successfully to complete the popular challenge.

From some videos, one can spot some people falling badly and actually getting hurt and this often happens when people don’t practice safety before fun.

The challenge had and still is gaining popularity because some people are still taking part in it and are still sharing the clips on other social media platforms even after the TikTok ban.

People should be careful while indulging in some of these challenges and hashtags while looking for fame and views.

Many online doctors have warned against the challenge stating that it is dangerous as there have been reported cases of injuries.

A lady completed it in high heels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an American woman has the internet in a frenzy after positively shutting down the #CrateChallenge. What's more, the beautiful lady did it all while wearing a pair of skinny high-heels.

Many people headed to the comments section, celebrating the beautiful black woman for showing the world exactly how it should be done.

One social media user, however, suggested that the high heels may have given our stunner an extra advantage.

Source: Legit.ng