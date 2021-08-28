The Plateau state House of Assembly has condemned the killings that have been taking place in different communities in Jos

Some residents of the state are not pleased with the way Governor Simon Lalong has handled the situation

Lawmakers in Plateau have called on Lalong to come up with practical steps on how to stop the security challenges in the state

Jos, Plateau state - Emerging reports indicate that lawmakers in the Plateau House of Assembly are under pressure to impeach Governor Simon Lalong over the escalation of attacks in the state.

The crisis in the state has been blamed on clashes between natives and Fulani settlers.

The Plateau House of Assembly said the killings are unacceptable and condemnable. Photo: Governor Simon Bako Lalong

Source: Facebook

The Tribune reported that residents of the state who perceive Governor Lalong as having a pro-Fulani stance are pushing for actions against the governor.

The publication stated that some of the lawmakers have confirmed that they are facing pressure from members of their constituency who accused them of joining the governor to abandon them amid insecurity.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A lawmaker who does not want to be named stated that the House of Assembly has not yet decided on whether to commence or not to commence impeachment proceedings against the governor.

He said the House would take a decision if the governor fails to address the security challenges bedviling the state within two weeks.

The Guardian reported that Philip Dasun, the chairman of the House committee on information told journalists in Jos that the legislators were committed to ensuring peace returns to the state.

He said:

''As an assembly with people at heart, we call on Plateau citizens to have confidence in us with renewed commitment.

“We have given two weeks to the governor to take action on the resolutions the House has forwarded on security matters and how to restore peace.

“We call on the Gov. Simon Bako Lalong to come up with a statement defending us as a people and to bring back renewed commitment to the cause of Plateau.''

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state government has shown that the safety of their students in other Nigerian states is of high importance to them.

This follows the evacuation of its indigenes who are students of the University of Jos and other tertiary institutions in Plateau state, Punch Newspaper reported.

This was disclosed by the executive secretary, Kaduna state scholarship and Loans Board, Malam Hassan Rilwan.

Source: Legit.ng