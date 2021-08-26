Indigenes of Kaduna state who are students of the University of Jos have been evacuated by the state government

According to Malam Hassan Rilwan, 87 students were evacuated on Friday, August 20, by security agencies

Going further, Rilwan said the government is committed to safeguarding the lives of Kaduna students

The Kaduna state government has shown that the safety of their students in other Nigerian states is of high importance to them.

This follows the evacuation of its indigenes who are students of the University of Jos and other tertiary institutions in Plateau state, Punch Newspaper reports.

Kaduna govt has evacuated students from UNIJOS and other institutions in Plateau state. Photo: El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed by the executive secretary, Kaduna state scholarship and Loans Board, Malam Hassan Rilwan.

Rilwan disclosed that 87 students were evacuated on Friday, August 20, by security agencies under the supervision of the board, Vanguard Newspaper added.

Going further, he said the state government through the Board shall continue to remain proactive in securing the lives of the state’s students in Plateau state and elsewhere.

