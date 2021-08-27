Breaking: Bandits release 32 more students of Kaduna Baptist school

Thirty-two more students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna state, have finally regained freedom

This was disclosed to the press by chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab

Hayab said the released students had been reunited with their parents immediately after their release y the criminals

Bandits have released 32 of the remaining 63 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Kaduna state.

This was disclosed by Joseph Hayab, chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), The Cable reports.

Bandits have released 32 more students of Kaduna Baptist school.

Source: Facebook

The Kaduna CAN chairman said “32 of the students have been released this evening, remaining 31 with the bandits”.

Hayab said the released students have been reunited with their parents, Daily Trust added.

Last week, another batch of 15 students were released by the bandits.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that bandits abducted an unspecified number of students from the Bethel Baptist School, a private college located at Maraban Rido area in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

Three more Bethel Baptist school students escape from bandits camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that three students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, have escaped from their captors.

It was reported that an aunt to one of the students, who simply identified herself as Funmi, said the students spent five days roaming inside the forest before they finally met another herder who directed them out of the forest.

She added that one of the escaped students who could recall his father’s phone number borrowed a cell phone and called his father who went to pick them up.

We've produced president, provided education for 166 years - Baptist church

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Baptist Convention has bitterly decried the abduction of students of Bethel Baptist School.

According to the church, Nigeria has enjoyed 166 years of quality education from its schools in some parts of the country with a lot of laudable track records.

The president of the convention, Rev Israel Akanji, disclosed that the church started the task of providing state-of-the-art education for Nigeria in 1855, adding that politicians like Olusegun Obasanjo and MKO Abiola were products of its efforts.

