Kaduna, Kaduna - No fewer than 15 of the remaining 80 kidnapped students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna have been released by bandits.

The Nation reports that bandits broke into the school located at Damishi along the Kaduna/Kachia highway, Chikun local government area on July 5, and arrested 121 boarding students.

Bandits have released 15 kidnapped Baptist students some weeks after their abduction. Credit: Nasir El-Rufai.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the kidnappers released 28 of the students on Sunday, July 25 after receiving N50 million ransom.

The newspaper noted that the kidnapper also made fresh demand of N80million ransom to release the remaining 80 students in captivity.

The report stated that the ransom was paid for the release of the 15 students, adding that the amount could not be ascertained as the time of filing the report.

Confirming their release on Sunday morning, August 22, the chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, said the 15 students were released on the night of Saturday, August 21, by the bandits.

Vanguard also reports that Hayab said there would be no reunion ceremony for the freed students as their parents will simply pick them up and go home.

The bandits who were said to have collected N100 million ransom, said they would release the students in batches when they freed the first batch of 28 on July 25.

The report added that the bandits made a U-turn and demanded a fresh N80 million ransom on the remaining 80 students.

