Kanye West has apparently removed Jay-Z's verse from his new song Jail , which is part of his highly-anticipated album, Donda

The US rapper performed the single with another rapper, DaBaby, in Chicago on Thursday night during his third Donda listening party

Fans have shared mixed reactions to what may have led Ye to drop Jigga's verse from the track as he played it during a previous listening event

Kanye West has apparently dropped Jay-Z's verse from his new single, Jail. The superstar performed the song in front of his hometown crowd of Chicago on Thursday night, August 26, during another Donda listening event.

When it was time for Jay-Z's verse, DaBaby came on stage and replaced Jigga's verse with his own verse. Marilyn Manson, who has reportedly been sued by multiple women, also joined West on stage.

TMZ reports that Manson did not feature in any of the songs that Kanye played to his fans on the night. The publication reports that the stage during the party was a replica of Kanye's childhood home.

Internet users took to the publication's comment section on social media to share their thoughts on Kanye apparently removing Hov's verse from the album. Check out what they had to say below:

@JusDana said:

"Jay's verse probably had some clearance and business issues, at the end of the day Jay is a business man."

@MrX06290341 commented:

"Jay's verse was trash. Dude need to go back to writing rhymes instead of trying to freestyle on everything. Kanye probably asked him to change that sh*t and he refused."

@MenserRodney added:

"He's a fool for removing Jay-Z."

