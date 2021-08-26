The Catholic Bishops has cleared the air on why it banned Fr Mbaka and other priests from commenting on partisan politics

The religious organization stated it is not the church’s practice to identify leaders through prophetic visions, dreams and revelations

The body noted that it is the duty of political parties to elect leaders, urging the church to avoid every form of political endorsements using the positions given them

Enugu- The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has clarified why it banned the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka and other priests.

The News reports that the religious body banned the clerics from using their position or church property to promote what appeared to be partisan politics.

In an address to the faithful at the opening mass of the ongoing second CBCN plenary in Enugu, the president of the conference and Archbishop of Benin Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze, said it was not the practice of the church to identify unelected leaders through prophetic visions, dreams or revelation.

The Catholic Bishops in Enugu state has given update on Father Mbaka's ban and other priests. Photo credit: Daily Times Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The prelate added:

“Anyone who pronounces a particular candidate as God’s anointed political leader is not speaking for the church.”

Archbishop Akubeze who explained the role of clerics educating the people to choose leaders who would work for the good of humanity advised diocesan bishops to ensure that actions were taken when any priest or religious leader violated the traditional Catholic belief.

The Guardian reported that on Thursday, June 3, the Catholic church banned Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), from commenting on partisan politics.

In a letter to Mbaka, Callistus Onaga, Catholic bishop of Enugu Diocese, also announced the conversion of the Adoration Ministry to chaplaincy which would bring it under the control of the Enugu Diocese, with the bishop having the power to appoint a chaplain to oversee its operations.

DSS invitation: Catholic church speaks

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has said it has a duty to protect the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, from being arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to report, the spokesperson for the diocese, Rev, Father Benjamin Achi, said that the church will act if the DSS serves the preacher an invitation letter or arrests him.

He made the statement in response to reports that the security service had on Thursday, June 3, visited Mbaka to come to Abuja for interrogation but were asked to return on Monday, June 7, to see him.

Source: Legit