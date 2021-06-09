- The Catholic Church has promised to support the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, from being victimised by security agencies

-The church has not yet disclosed what action it will take if Mbaka is harassed by the security forces over his comments

- Mbaka was once a supporter of the Buhari administration but became a critic of the regime after he called on the president to resign

Enugu - The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has said it has a duty to protect the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, from being arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Father Ejike Mbaka is known for his fiery statements against government officials. Photo: Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria -AMEN

The spokesperson for the diocese, Rev, Father Benjamin Achi, told the Punch newspaper that the church will act if the DSS serves the preacher an invitation letter or arrests him.

He made the statement in response to reports that the security service had on Thursday, June 3, visited Mbaka to come to Abuja for interrogation but were asked to return on Monday, June 7, to see him.

Achi said:

“The church will react if the DSS serves Fr. Mbaka the invitation letter or come to arrest him. He is our priest and it is our duty to protect him.''

He disclosed that Mbaka waited on Monday, June 7, for the DSS to return with the invitation all to no avail.

The spokesperson said:

“He (Mbaka) waited yesterday (Monday), but he didn’t see anybody.”

The Nation reported that the church stated that it cannot talk about the DSS invitation until it sees its contents.

Mbaka disciplined over political comments

Meanwhile, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria has been banned by the Catholic Church from commenting on partisan politics.

Also, Callistus Onaga, Catholic bishop of Enugu Diocese, converted the adoration ministry to chaplaincy.

With this, Mbaka will not solely oversee the activities of the ministry. Hence, it is now under the control of the Enugu diocese and gives the bishop the power to appoint a chaplain to oversee its operations.

In another news, Father Ejike Mbaka has warned the Buhari-led government against attacking him.

The Catholic priest said the administrations will be visited with divine anger if the government fights him.

