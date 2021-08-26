A fresh attack Yelwan Zangam village in Jos North local government area of Plateau state has reportedly claimed 37 lives

The attack carried out on Tuesday night, August 24, drew the anger of the youths in the community who staged a protest on Wednesday

The youths packed the remains of the victims into vans and took them to the state assembly and government house in protest

Jos, Plateau state - More than 20 corpses were on Wednesday, August 25, dumped at the main gate of Plateau state Government House by hundreds of angry youths protesting the killings in the state.

Daily Trust reported that this followed an attack on Yelwan Zangam village in Jos North local government area of the state on Tuesday, August 24.

Over 20 corpses were on Wednesday, August 25, dumped at the main gate of Plateau state Government House by hundreds of angry youths. Photo credit: Government of Plateau State

Community leaders were cited saying the night raid claimed 37 lives.

It was gathered that families of some of the victims said the attack was launched by herders. However, leaders of the Fulani in Plateau state have debunked the claim.

Meanwhile, the police command in Plateau state has confirmed the attack but has yet to give details of the actual number of people killed and the suspect behind the act.

Angry youths make demands

The protesting youths and women called for justice even as security agents prevented them from accessing Plateau’s seat of government.

It was gathered that the people of Yelwan Zangam had earlier Wednesday moved corpses of the victims to Plateau Hospital to deposit them in the mortuary.

However, the angry youths stormed the hospital, packed the remains into pickup vans and moved them to the State House of Assembly.

Thereafter, the youths transported some of the corpses to Little Rayfield and lined them up in front of the government house, The Punch also reported.

After meeting with Buhari, Lalong imposes 24-hour curfew in Plateau

Meanwhile, to restore calm and order after days of criminal attacks, Governor Simon Lalong has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Jos North local government area.

In a statement released by his state, Makut Simon Macham, the governor said the curfew took effect from 4pm on Wednesday, August 25.

The curfew affects major parts of Jos Source: UGC The state government believes that the decision will also enable security agencies to deploy appropriately to maintain security in the area and go after the criminals.

