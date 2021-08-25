Residents of Jos North LGA has been directed to stay indoors starting from 4pm on Wednesday, August 25

The directive was made known through the spokesman of Governor Simon Lalong, Makut Simon Macham

The curfew also affects Jos South and Bassa LGAs, except for essential workers like health practitioners and journalists

To restore calm and order after days of criminal attacks, Governor Simon Lalong has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Jos North local government area.

In a statement released by his state, Makut Simon Macham, the governor said the curfew will take effect from 4pm on Wednesday, August 25, The Nation reports.

The curfew affects major parts of Jos

The state government believes that the decision will also enable security agencies to deploy appropriately to maintain security in the area and go after the criminals.

It added that although the 6pm to 6am curfew in Jos South and Bassa LGAs will continue until further notice, essential workers such as health personnel, journalists are not affected, Channels TV also reported.

Part of the statement read:

“The Governor has appealed to the citizens of Jos North to cooperate with the Government by abiding to the 24-hour curfew commencing 4pm, 25th August 2021, as security agencies have been mandated to ensure that those who violate the curfew are arrested.

“Also, the 6pm to 6am curfew in Jos South and Bassa LGAs still remains in place until further notice. Only people on essential duties such as health personnel, journalists, fire service and paramilitary and others, are to be exempted from the curfew but should carry means of identification with them at all times."

Many reportedly killed, houses burnt in fresh Jos Attack

Meanwhile, armed criminals on Wednesday, August 25, launched a deadly and devastating attack on the Yelwan Zangam community in Jos North LGA of Plateau state.

A resident of the community, Yakubu Bagudu, who spoke with newsmen disclosed that the gunmen also razed many houses in the raid after killing about 30 persons.

However, Bagudu noted that security operatives had been deployed to restore calm in the area.

Confirming the attack to journalists, the community leader, Mai Angwa Agida Isa, said the assailants came to the area around 8am.

