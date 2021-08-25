US rapper Kanye West has filed to have his name and surname officially dropped and changed to just Ye

Reports have it that the Jesus Walks hitmaker has filed the petition in court and awaits a judge to approve the application

According to Kanye, the name change has some religious connotations as the word Ye is used frequently in the Bible

Eccentric rapper Kanye West has filed court documents to officially change his name to just Ye.

According to The Guardian, court papers indicated that Kanye Omari West petitioned to have the name become a Ye, with no other first name or surname. The application cited “personal reasons” for the change.

Kanye West has filed to have his name changed. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

A judge will now need to approve the filing. This is not the first time Kanye has mentioned wanting to become Ye. In 2018, the rapper posted a tweet saying that he was just to be addressed as Ye now.

In that same year, the rapper did a radio interview to address the reasons behind the change.

The Guardian reports that he said:

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us.”

Kanye continued:

“I went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye – just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything.”

Social media users have reacted to the new development.

@unclemcfly said:

“Kanye West LEGIT changed his name to just Ye….not a joke.”

@shortformusashi said:

“If you haven't listened to Kanye West yet, now is your last chance. Soon there won't be anymore Kanye West, only Ye.”

Meanwhile, the world still awaits his highly-anticipated DONDA album which had been delayed indefinitely.

Kanye West fan sells air from DONDA listening session

Legit.ng reported that although the DONDA album is delayed, Kanye West stans are not deterred. In fact many are just as wild and abstract as he is.

The American musician recently hosted a listening session for his highly-anticipated DONDA album. The exclusive event was held in a stadium in Atlanta and was attended by thousands.

One ambitious fan decided to make some money out of the experience.

Armed with a clear zip lock bag, the fan collected the air from the event and is selling it online for a massive $3000 (N1.3m).

There’s no question that the air will indeed sell to someone, somewhere out there. Amused social media users shared their thoughts on the story.

