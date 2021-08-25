Disinfect! The Simple Solution to a Virus-Free Environment

Cleaning up the environment is one of humanity's oldest professions. This duty has become even more important at a time when everyone is trying to protect themselves against COVID-19, LASSA fever and other infectious diseases.

However, how we go about doing this task is equally essential.

When it comes to avoiding the spread of germs, bacteria, and viruses in the house, it is important to remember that not all cleaning methods have the same results.

As a result, it is critical to understand the difference between cleaning and deep disinfection if you want to perform a good job.

How To Get Rid Of Harmful Germs In The Home

While a basic clean, on the surface, would appear to leave your house clean and free of apparent stains and dirt, it won’t eliminate lurking germs on the surfaces in your home, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, that are invisible to the naked eye.

To kill these remaining germs, you’ll need to disinfect the surfaces thoroughly – especially those areas you touch frequently. Disinfecting involves the use of chemicals to kill microbes that are present.

In fact, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of a ten per cent bleach solution as the standard for disinfection.

While this may not help much when it comes to tackling stubborn stains, it will help prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses, including colds and flu.

What next?

A high-quality disinfectant should remove 99.9% of microscopic organisms on the surfaces in your homes.

While many Nigerians easily choose to use detergent when carrying out their household cleaning, The CDC has consistently advised for the use of commercial bleach against bacteria and viruses.

In a note published on its website it clearly stated that “for an extra-strong product to remove these hidden hazards, you could invest in a commercial bleach as a disinfectant.”

Also, the World Health Organisation published a guideline on Infection Prevention and Control of Epidemic- and Pandemic-Prone Acute Respiratory Infections in Health Care “Bleach is a strong and effective disinfectant – its active ingredient sodium hypochlorite is effective in killing bacteria, fungi, and viruses, including influenza virus but it is easily inactivated by organic material. Diluted household bleach disinfects within 10–60 minutes contact time. is widely available at a low cost and may be recommended for surface disinfection in healthcare facilities”.

https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/10665-112656

Why bleach as Disinfectant?

It is one of the most cost-effective ways to combat household viruses. There is currently no cost-efficient or effective alternative to bleach.

Similarly, a simple disinfecting of your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer has been crucial in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Cleaning and then disinfecting your home remains an effective way to prevent the spread of illnesses and diseases.

Research has shown that if used correctly, bleach reliably disinfects surfaces with common and harmful bacteria and viruses.

Breeding a fertile ground for the multiplication of germs around your space is no longer excusable, as the solution is pretty much obtainable at your fingertips through the availability of bleach products in the market. Nevertheless, Hypo bleach remains the most affordable and one of the most trusted brands that seamlessly does the germs killing magic. It comes in different sizes and price ranges which conveniently caters to different pocket sizes.

Remember that having a properly cleaned and healthy house does not have to be expensive. Do it with bleach now and do it correctly!

