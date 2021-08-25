A Nigerian man has been caught mixing liquid soap with tiger nuts so the tubers would look fresh to customers

A video has emerged on social media in which a Nigerian man could be seen pouring detergent inside tiger nuts that will be sold to customers.

In the video that was shared on Facebook by Ayo Ojeniyi, the man mixed the detergent with water and poured it inside a sack with the nut to make them look fresh.

The man mixed detergent with tiger nuts so the tuber would look fresh. Photo credit: Ayo Ojeniyi

Source: Facebook

Sharing the video, Ayo wrote:

"Just watched out for what you eat. Better still wash your fruits thoroughly. This is terrible. The guy wanted his tiger nuts to look fresh. But what of the health danger of his customers ???"

As a woman captured the moment and interrogated him, the man looked unbothered and continued with what he was doing.

The woman said the mallam sells his tubers under a tree opposite Island Club in Lagos.

Nigerians react to the development

@Tasleem Bidmus said:

"Whatever that you don't prepare YOURSELF, is NOT safe. Even under popular eateries A/C. A man working with one of the popular eatery business outfit was once cut with CCTV camera. Can you imagine what he did? He poured phlegm in a meat pie..... Can you imagine that? And a customer will eat that with relish and excitement still asking for more...

"Things happen..... Trust what you prepared yourself. Whatever we eat outside and wherever, no matter how well packaged are RISKY. May Allaah continue to protect us."

Olasunkanmi Okanbi Olusokan commented:

"Honestly I don't like to buy anything to eat or drink from any Aboki.we have seen a lot."

Lekan Bright-Kolade commented:

"In their efforts to make the edible items attractive, they use water from drainage, spray dangerous chemicals and unethical steps to ensure this. They need to be given periodical tutoring and enlightenment. They're not bothered whether what they're doing is capable of killing or not."

Fruit vendor caught washing mangoes in the gutter arrested

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman simply identified as Tobi Odukoya called the attention of people to some mallams selling fruits in the Agungi area of Lekki-Epe expressway.

Odukoya took to Twitter to reveal what she saw while driving across the way. The woman shared a video online to verify her claims.

In the video she posted online, some fruit vendors were seen with their wares. A particular young mallam was seen bending over a pool of dirty stagnant water in the gutter and washing his mango wares in it.

As soon as he saw Odukoya drive closer, he quickly hurried away from the gutter and went to stand in his stall. While the woman cursed out at the mallams, they were just looking at her.

