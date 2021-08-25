Nollywood filmmaker Muyiwa Ademola celebrated his son Adedayo as he marked his birthday on Wednesday, August 25

Sharing a picture of the celebrant on his Instagram page, the thespian described Adedayo as an adorable being

As he showered prayers on Adedayo, Ademola’s fans joined him in wishing his son the very best of life in his years ahead

Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola has taken to his Instagram page to post some cute photos of his son Adedayo, who became a year older on Wednesday, August 25.

Captioning the photos, the thespian rained prayers on Adedayo, saying he would never have reasons to weep over him.

Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola celebrates his son Adedayo's birthday. Photo Credit: @authenticmuy

Source: Instagram

The caption read:

“It is a special moment. It is a blessed day. Adedayo Ademola Authentic adds another year. A fantastic and wonderful birthday shout out to you adorable. May you continue to receive favour in all ways. We shall not weep over you.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Fans react

Soon after Ademola posted the pictures on his Instagram page, the actor’s fans thronged his page to celebrate his son.

Read some of their comments below:

Integrityicon_:

“Happy birthday young man! GOD Bless your existence

Omowunmiajiboye:

“Happy birthday to you dear you will celebrate many more years on health ijn.”

officialtoyinadewale:

“Happy happy birthday dear son longlife and prosperity Ijmn.”

Sajetiologa:

“Happy birthday to my lovely handsome son long life and prosperity.”

Bintaayomogaji:

“Happy birthday Prince. God keep Protecting you.”

Idemimustapha:

“Happy birthday to my day one boyfriend. God bless you always I am still waiting for you Adedayomi.”

Authenticoloyo:

“Happy Birthday Authentic Adedayo, wishing you more prosperous years ahead.”

Okikifilms:

“Happy birthday dear. God will bless you with so many more years IJMN. Congratulations.”

Muyiwa Ademola celebrates birthday

In related news, Ademola became a year older and he celebrated it in style.

Sharing a cute picture of himself to mark his birthday, Ademola rocked a print jacket alongside a white turtleneck and brown pants.

While he thanked God for preserving his life, the actor extended gratitude to his fans for their continuous supports.

Muyiwa Ademola mourns his late dog

In January, the Yoruba film actor was devastated after his dog Pedro passed away.

Ademola broke the sad news with his followers on social media, as he said it meant a lot to him.

Lamenting how Pedro would be missed, Ademola said he last saw Pedro the day he was hospitalised.

Source: Legit