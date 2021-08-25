Cristiano Ronaldo should be sold to another club before the transfer window closes, according to former Juventus President Giovanni Cobolli Gigli

The 36-year-old has been linked to several clubs in Europe this summer including the likes of Man United, Man City and PSG

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made a second-half appearance for Juventus during the 2-2 draw with Udinese

Former Juventus President Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is now a stumbling block to the club's chances of reclaiming the Serie A title, Goal.

And with several clubs being linked to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the 76-year-old has requested that the Biaconeri should the striker.

Ronaldo made an impact in Juve's opening day draw against Udinese despite coming on as a second-half substitute.

Former Juvenfus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli wants Ronaldo out of the club amid speculation. Photo by Daniele Badolato

Photo by Daniele Badolato

However, the 36-year-old late header which could have been the match-winner was denied by the VAR as Ronaldo was marginally offside.

Despite kick-starting the new season, the several reports have been going the round about the Portuguese superstar moving to the Premier League or play alongside Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.

What Gigli said

Amid the speculation, ex-Juve chief Gigli wants Ronaldo gone for good as he told SerieAnews:

"I've always been honest: signing Ronaldo was a mistake. It's impossible to recoup the investment and it will remain that way.

"He's a great player, but I have to be honest – the sooner he leaves, the better for him and for Juventus.

"I hope that [Juve head coach] Massimiliano Allegri knows how to continue using him like he did against Udinese. That is, with intelligence and when the game is in progress.

"Ronaldo hampers Juventus' attack. Without him, they can do excellent things in collective terms."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has come out to claim the Portugal star was ‘robbed’ of a goal after Juventus played out a dramatic 2-2 draw against Udinese on Sunday, August 22.

Ronaldo reportedly asked to be started on the bench for the match amid increasing speculation about his future.

Despite his absence in the first half, Juventus took a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.

Udinese however showed immense character at the Stadio Friuli as former Watford man Roberto Pereyra pulled one back from the penalty spot and another ex-Hornet Gerard Deulofeu levelling the game in the 83rd minute.

