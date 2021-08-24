Music mogul Don Jazzy recently made an announcement on his Instagram page with a lovely music video

The music director boss was spotted with Grammy award-winner Burna Boy as they sang and danced happily

Nigerians took to the comment section of both singers to hail them for the beautiful delivery of the song

Music producer Don Jazzy has got his fans excited after he shared news about his most recent collaboration. The Mavin boss was featured on singer Burna Boy's new music titled Question.

Don Jazzy features on Burna Boy's song. Photos: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy collaborates with Burna Boy

Taking to his Instagram page to promote the song, Don Jazzy told his fans and followers that the music has been released.

He then noted that the song is a senior jam, adding that his fans know who he is when it comes to music. Don Jazzy also appealed to his fans to share the music video on their social media pages.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Singer Burna Boy also shared the same video on his page. The singer continues to deliver brilliant songs for his lovers.

Watch the video below.

Nigerians react

ashmusy:

"We are here for thissss."

237_town_cryer:

"You already know say Don Baba J voice na refined Gold.Even if he’s humming in a song NA HIT!!!"

bennyblaq7g:

"Burna Boy is that artiste that doesn’t fail to deliver smoothly. Smooth vocals & Crispy visuals! Grammy-award-winning act for so many reasons!"

rihanna_lewinaa:

"very beautiful and not usual."

kanabillz01:

"You no Dey fall hand. Still jamming."

burnaffide_ghram:

"The concept of the video is just too lit."

Don Jazzy gifts kid entertainers known as Incredible Kids with N1 million

Making the announcement on his verified Instagram page, Don appreciated the kids for their entertaining content and talented displays and dances stressing that the cash is to ''assist with school small.''

His financial gesture may not be unconnected to the creative content the kids did to promote a song titled Bloody Samaritan by fast-rising Mavin Records signee Ayra Starr.

This is as he shared a video of their performance with the song as well as some chats he had with the kids in the process of sending them the money.

Source: Legit.ng