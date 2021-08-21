Mavin Records boss and philanthropist Don Jazzy has melted the hearts of social media users after his kind gesture to a group of kid entertainers

The 38-year-old audio engineer expressed his love for kids as he hailed the young lads for entertaining people with their talents

Social media users appreciated Jazzy's gesture to the kids and celebrated them on being recipients of such deed

Record label boss Michael Collins Ajereh is at it again in surprising people with cash gifts with the latest recipients being a group of young kids.

Don Jazzy gifted the kid entertainers known as Incredible Kids with the sum of N1 million.

He said the cash was to appreciate them Photo Credit: @donjazzy

Making the announcement on his verified Instagram page, Don appreciated the kids for their entertaining contents and talented displays and dances stressing that the cash is to ''assist with school small.''

His financial gesture may not be unconnected to a creative content the kids did promoting a song titled Bloody Samaritan by fast-rising Mavin Records signee Ayra Starr.

This is as he shared a video of their performance with the song as well as some chats he had with the kids in the process of sending them the money.

He wrote:

"Awwww I love children. See the smile on their faces. Thanks for entertaining us. Pls I will like to appreciate you guys with 1 Million Naira. At least that one can assist with school small. GOD bless. @incredible__kids."

Social media reacts

@fif_fierce commented:

"The Don in your name suites you, God bless your giving heart."

@oyinboprincess said:

"They are amazing! Well deserved @donjazzy Baba ur always supporting others, we love you!! If no b for u, who we b sef? Weh don sir!"

@temilayo_abodunrin remarked:

"Congratulations guys @incredible__kids a job well done.

"Thank you @donjazzy for the support you show us the younger generation.

"We appreciate you Sir."

Don Jazzy buys young artist's work for N300K

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Don Jazzy had supported a young artist by buying his work for N300K.

It should be noted that the man had earlier hoped to sell his pencil drawing on his birthday many weeks ago.

In a Twitter post, he lamented not being able to sell the piece as he tagged Don Jazzy to it, asking if he would buy it.

Hours after, the music producer slid into his DM and asked how much. When Fredrick said N200,000, Don Jazzy added another N100,000 and paid.

