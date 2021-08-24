Kanye and Drake are back at it, and this time, the Donda rapper decided to reveal exactly where Drake lives in Canada

Reacting to Kanye sharing his address, Drake shared a video while in his car as he laughed it off

The American singers are believed to have re-ignited their beef, and this could only be but the start

Drake and Kanye West are keeping up with their feud and giving fans a side of them that they might have forgotten.

Kanye West has been sharing a lot of personal info lately. Photo: Lionel Cironneau.

Source: UGC

In the past few days, the two have been going back and forth, hitting back at each other, showing that years have gone by, but their beef remains.

Kanye is the latest to throw another jab, but this time Drake appears to have found it hilarious rather than insulting.

This comes after Kanye went on his Instagram sharing a map that gave out Drake's Toronto home address and later deleted it, as per TMZ.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This appears to have been spotted by Drake, who subtly replied to the drama with a chuckle.

The God's Plan hitmaker shared a video while driving in his convertible ride as he laughed off but never mentioned Kanye. However, it was easy for fans to understand the reason behind it.

According to E! News, Drake had earlier shared a video of Toronto's CN Tower and Rogers Centre stadium, which meant he was in his hometown.

Kanye responds to Drake diss track

Legit.ng reported how Kanye appeared to respond to a diss from Drake through his social media account, where he posted a message including a picture of the joker to get back at him.

Drake recently dropped a new song dubbed Betrayal, featuring Trippie Redd, where he appeared to take a jibe at Kanye and confirming that the two are still beefing.

In the song, Drake called Kanye "burnt out" while noting the beef was irrelevant to him and adding the father of four's age to his message.

The God's Plan rapper naming Kanye in his verse (Ye) and his age 44, was clear whose message it was

In his response, Kanye shared a screenshot showing a group chat that included rapper Pusha T, who is known to also have beef with Drake.

However, it is not clear why the two have ignited the beef, but many fans believed it all has something to do with their upcoming album releases.

Source: Legit.ng