Former BBNaija housemate Tboss has taken to her Instagram page to drag her fellow stars on the show, whom she claimed insulted her daughter with fake social media pages.

In a lengthy post addressed to her daughter who marked her birthday on Monday, August 23, Tboss revealed that some BBNaija housemates disguised themselves on social media to call her and her daughter unprintable names.

Tboss expressed confidence that they would meet karma in their life journeys.

Celebrating the birthday girl, Tboss noted that her innocent daughter had a lot of people bullying her on social media, such that she had to delete some comments addressed to her.

The mother of one further revealed that her pregnancy journey wasn’t an easy one, as she broke down in tears a couple of times.

Lamenting why she was misunderstood at one point, Tboss said she still feels anger considering how people were awful with the things they said at the time she needed comfort.

Tboss slams Ka3na for criticising her fan

37-year-old Tboss recently joined a league of celebrities that slammed former BBNaija housemate Ka3na for criticising fans who go all out to draw tattoos of their favourite celebrities on their bodies.

Replying to a fan who tattooed her name on her thigh, Ka3na said it doesn’t feel right for celebrities to allow such gestures.

In her reaction to Ka3na’s statement, Tboss shaded her, saying there’s a need for people to know the difference between a bus and boss-lady.

The mother of one further advised members of the public to be careful of who they choose as their role models.

