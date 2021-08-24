Victor Osimhen was handed his first red card in Italy and now manager Luciano Spalleti has cautioned the striker

Osimhen was controversially shown straight red after referee claimed he punched an opponent during their tie against Venezia

Manager Spalletti has however warned that the Nigerian youngster must be very careful of his emotional reactions

Manager of Napoli football club of Italy Luciano Spalletti has warned Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen to be careful, following the red card he received in their 2-0 win over Venezia, ItalyNews24 reports.

Osimhen was handed a straight red card during their Serie A season opener against Venezia on Sunday, August 22.

The 22-year-old was walked out of Stadio Sao Paolo following a violent conduct, but the decision seemed too harsh.

Victor Osimhen receives straight red card. Photo: Francesco Pecoraro

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian youngster was punished for pushing Daan Heymans during a corner-kick situation in the 23rd minute.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Napoli held on to a goalless draw at half-time despite the numerical disadvantage before manager Luciano Spalletti's made some tactical changes.

The hosts came blazing from all cylinders in the second half and Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring in the 62nd minute before Eljif Elmas sealed the victory with a fine striker ten minutes later.

And after the game, coach of the winning side Luciano Spalletti stated that the Nigerian must have a firm grip on his emotions.

Spalletti said via Soccernet:

“Osimhen’s expulsion? He has to be careful of his emotional reactions. He is a strong attacker, and all defenders will help each other.

“He will always have his hands on the defenders. He must be careful. The referee was correct when I went to talk to him, and he explained what he saw.”

Ighalo nets brace for Al Shabab

Meanwhile, former Nigerian international Odion Ighalo put up a 5-star performance in Al Shabab’s 3-3 draw with Al Ittifaq in their Saudi Professional Football League clash at the King Fahd International Stadium.

The 32-year-old grabbed a brace in the encounter, tucking home in the 39th minute from close range and then put up a sensational header in the 50th.

Al Shabab led 3-0 but the visitors rallied back to earn a share of the spoils in the game as it ended in a draw.

Vincent Enyeama tips Super Eagles for AFCON glory

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama has thrown his weights behind Nigerian's national team to emerge victorious at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Championship staging in Cameroon next year.

The Three-time AFCON kings are drawn alongside Egypt (seven-time winners) Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D.

Coach Gernot Rohr and his men will be hoping they can better their performance this time around having finished third in the last edition in Egypt.

Source: Legit.ng