Nollywood actor, Kayode Adebayo has taken to social media to inform the public that he received the sum of N1m from an unknown person

The movie star disclosed that he has no idea who sent it or what it was for and he had to go to the bank for clarification

Asking if he did the right thing, Adebayo noted that the bank declared it an erroneous transaction

Nollywood actor, Kayode Adebayo is proof that there are still good people in the world as he reported a huge sum of money that just showed up in his account.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star shared a screenshot of the credit alert and revealed that he has no idea where the money came from.

Kayode Adebayo to return N1m found in his account

Source: Instagram

Sharing proof still, he said that he went to the bank and was informed that it was an erroneous transaction, and would need to write a reversal letter which he did.

The actor then asked his fans if he did right with his actions.

He wrote:

"Just this morning i saw one million naira transferred in my first bank account... Who sent it? What for? I don't know. i went to bank and bank manager told me it was an erroneous transaction from zenith bank. That, i should write a reverse letter, and i did. Just this morning, laaro Monday. Hnmmm. From one Biola.... Hope i did right?"

See posts below:

Reactions

Fans of the actor took to the comment section to commend him for hos sincerity. Read some of the comments gathered below:

Abisoyegbadamosi:

"Good one bro."

Arewasouthy_olajumoke:

"Good bless you."

Herdukeh16:

"This is so impressive. God bless you."

Iam_olusholaa_backup:

"You did well sir."

Mumcy_rihanna:

"God bless you bros , you have done so well."

Hayshy_ibrahim:

"You did so well. Things like this needs to be encouraged. Bless you bro."

Nigerian Man Mistakenly Gets N2.5m Sent to His Account

A young Nigerian man, Julius Eze, showed people the true meaning of honesty. Between Friday night, July 9, and Saturday morning, July 10, when banks were closed, he received N2.5m in three batches.

The first credit alert was the sum of N500,000. Just when he was thinking about the surprise money, he got N1m the morning after. Eze was not out of the dumbfoundedness yet when another N1m came in.

In the post, he promised to go to the bank on Monday, July 12, and transfer the money to its owner.

