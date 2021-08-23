Possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Man United are high if what he said earlier in his career are to be taken seriously

The 36-year-old has been linked with a move away from Juventus this transfer window despite having about 12 months left on his current deal

Juve are trying to cash in on him so as to avoid losing him for free when his deal expires next summer

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus remains in doubt especially after shipping his exotic cars to Lisbon towards the end of last season.

The 36-year-old also started the new campaign for the Old Lady on the bench as they played a 2-2 draw against Udinese in their Serie A opener over the weekend.

But, despite Pavel Nedved denying all speculations linking the five-time Ballon d'Or winner away from the Allianz Stadium, new revelations about his departure are emerging. He was said to have told DAZN.

Cristiano Ronaldo during Juventus' 2-2 draw against Udinese over the weekend. Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC

Source: Getty Images

"Do not look for sensational things when there aren't any. It was a joint decision with the coach because we're at the start of the season and it is normal that he's not fully fit."

Paris Saint Germain were seriously interested in the forward earlier this summer until they signed Barcelona legend Lionel Messi for free.

Jorge Mendes was said to have offered his client to Manchester City in a deal as low as €25 million but nothing has been able to come out of the move.

With Ronaldo's current deal with Juve ending in the summer of next year, the Italian League giants are trying to offload him so they don't lose him for free next year.

Meanwhile, despite leaving Manchester United in 2009, the Portugal international is confident of returning to Old Trafford someday as reported by The Mirror.

What Cristiano Ronaldo said about returning to Man United

"Some players I am still in contact with because when I was there I created a good relationship with everybody, not just the players, all the staff around.

"And it was like my second family there too, so I'll not forget that the people treat me well. I'll not forget. I love Manchester, to be back, I never know, you never know.

"Of course I'm happy at Real Madrid, it's my home, it's my club but Manchester treats me unbelievable so we never know."

Ronaldo scored in Juve's 2-2 draw at Udinese over the weekend but his goal was chopped off by VAR for offside.

Why VAR chopped off Cristiano Ronaldo's goal

