Governor Samuel Ortom has talked tough over the presidency's plan to reintroduce the Grazing Reserve Policy

The Benue state governor implied that the move by the federal government is against the Nigerian constitution

Ortom said Benue state will not accept the policy adding that he has already informed his lawyers should the FG go ahead with its plan

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has threatened legal action against President Muhammadu Buhari if he decides to implement the Grazing Reserve Policy.

President Buhari had earlier approved recommendations of a committee to review 368 grazing sites across 25 states in the country.

The president’s directive followed his approval of the recommendations of the committee.

However, Governor Ortom, in an interview with journalists in Makurdi on Sunday, August 22, insisted that the Nigerian constitution superseded the northern Nigerian law that allegedly provided for grazing reserves, Daily Trust reported.

He maintained the state government under his watch would not accept the grazing reserve policy.

The governor stressed that Benue would not concede any land for the grazing policy, Daily Sun also stated.

He said:

“Under my watch, this state will not accept open grazing. I have already briefed my lawyers should Mr President insists on going ahead with the policy."

We’ve gone beyond looking for grazing routes - Falana tackles FG

Meanwhile, Femi Falana (SAN) has also criticised the presidency's approval to review the grazing reserves.

The human rights activist said:

“We’ve gone beyond this stage of looking for grazing routes.

“As far as the law is concerned, the President cannot, (with profound respect), be talking of looking for grazing routes in 2021, Nigeria.

“The Northern Governor Forum, the Southern Governors Forum, and even the Miyetti Allah group have all come to a conclusion that open grazing is obsolete.”

Grazing routes: FG says no going back on reclamation

Meanwhile, the federal government had earlier declared that there was no going back on its plans to reclaim grazing routes in the country.

President Buhari had given the hint that his government will reclaim the routes during his recent interview with Arise TV.

The routes are currently being retraced and recovered by the government agents for herders to graze their cattle.

